NGT team inspects sewage treatment plant at Parwanoo

Solan, April 9

A team of National Green Tribunal (NGT) today inspected the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Sector 2 area of Parwanoo where various samples of sewage from the inlet, outlet as well as other places were drawn.

This inspection was part of NGT’s monitoring of polluted river stretches where the water quality of Sukhna nullah was being examined.

The team comprised Regional Director, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Dr Narinder Sharma. Besides, officials of State Pollution Control Board and Jal Shakti Department were also present.

They examined the working of the entire plant besides the log books, sodium hypochloride containers, flow meters installed at the outlet and inlet, sludge generated in the plant as well as its end use. The staff of the Jal Shakti Department informed the team that the sludge was utilised in farm activities.

The NGT team found the fecal coliform count slightly higher than the standard value. The staff of the Jal Shakti Department was directed to take suitable measures to ensure that they were within the prescribed limit.

The team inspected all key parameters like chemical oxygen demand, biological oxygen demand, total suspended solids, Ph, oil and grease in the sewage treatment plant to assess its working.

The plant having one million litres per day capacity was operational for the last two years. It was catering to a section of Parwanoo town while another such plant at Kamli was under construction.

The pollution control board had devised an action plan to mitigate pollution in the Sukhna catchment after the NGT’s intervention. Flow of untreated sewage had deteriorated the water quality of Sukhna catchment.

