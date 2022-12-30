NH-305 stretch in poor state

The stretch of National Highway-305 from Ghiyagi to Banjar is dotted with a large number of potholes. The authorities concerned should carry out proper patchwork or complete the tarring of the road. The pitiable condition of the road is directly affecting tourists in the area, besided causing inconvenience to locals.

Sandeep, Banjar

Staff shortage at Totu PHC

There is an acute shortage of resources, including staff and equipment, at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Totu, Shimla. The PHC does not even have a lab technician. Residents have brought the issue to the notice of the Chief Medical Officer and asked for the release of the approved budget of Rs 5.5 crore for the PHC building.

Vijender, Totu, Shimla

Locals, tourists sans masks on The Ridge, Mall Road

The government has issued an advisory for wearing masks in public places, yet very few people are seen wearing masks at The Ridge and the Mall Road in Shimla. Locals and tourists should wear masks at least at such crowded places, especially when the threat of another Covid wave is looming large.

Kalpana, Shimla

