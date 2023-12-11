NH 707 blocked due to huge boulders falling on the road

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 11

The Paonta Sahib - Shillai- Gumma National Highways- 707 has been blocked at Shilla village in Kafota sub division of Sirmaur district this morning after large chunk of debris and boulders flowed down on the road from the hill above.

Vehicular traffic was halted as huge boulders fell on the road.

Widening of the road was underway and this has led to loosening of the hill strata.

A government middle school located in its precincts at Shilla village was also partially damaged as big boulders fell on its pillars. The school was closed when the mishap occurred.

SDM Kafota, Rakesh Verma who reached the spot told The Tribune that the private company engaged in widening the road has been directed to remove the debris at the earliest to restore vehicular traffic. They have also been directed to safely remove the loosely hanging boulders on the hill to ensure safety of the commuters.

He said the officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways have also been directed to ensure safety of the highway for the commuters.

Notably, the excavation of the highway comprising fragile strata has become a major challenge for the private company widening the road as landslides occur every now and then.

