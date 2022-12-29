NH construction: Convene meeting of depts concerned, Himachal High Court tells AG

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, December 28

Expressing concern on the issue of tardy progress of national highway in its stretches between Chambaghat and Kandaghat, the HP High Court today directed the Advocate General to convene a meetings of forest, tourism and public works departments, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Shimla and Solan Deputy Commissioners so that a workable and meaningful solution can be found by the next date of hearing.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh passed this order on a public interest litigation on the issue of four lanning of the national highway between Solan and Shimla.

It was brought to the notice of the court that the NHAI has already written to the Forest Department regarding grant of forest clearance for the railway over bridge at Kandaghat, but the permission is still awaited.

On this the court directed the Forest Department to expedite the clearance and ensure that needful is done by January 11, 2023.

Advocate General, Anup Rattan assisted the court on behalf of the state government. RA Khural, Project Director, NHAI, was present before the court and explained that there is no impediment whatsoever in the execution of work and the same is being carried out at the desired pace. The road will be fully operational by the end of December 2023 in all probability.

During the course of hearing, another concern that was expressed by the court was regarding the wayside amenities that could be made available on the dumping site, which, despite repeated orders of the court, have not been provided by the state.

#Shimla