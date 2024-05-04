 NH project: Stragglers told to vacate buildings : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
HIMACHAL TRIBUNE

Compensation deposited into accounts of affected parties

A partially demolished structure on the Mandi-Pathankot National Highway. Tribune photo



Ravinder Sood

Palampur, May 3

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has asked affected parties to vacate houses and shops along the 20-km stretch from Thanpuri to Paror under the Mandi-Pathankot National Highway four-lane project as the deadline for the same ended 10 days ago.

The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests has already given a clearance for the 20-km stretch in Kangra district.

The NHAI has also transferred the compensation amount into the bank accounts of the affected parties. While most of the affected persons have dismantled their houses and shops, some are yet to remove the debris. ‘

The construction company has already shifted their machinery to the site.

As soon as the area is cleared of buildings and debris, the NHAI will take up the highway widening work. The width of the road will be between 35 to 60 metre depending upon the land availability.

A 5-km bypass will be constructed in Nagrota Bagwan to avoid the displacement of markets and human settlements. Besides, a flyover will be constructed at Malan over the Pathankot-Jogindernagar rail line. A spokesman of the NHAI said global bids for this stretch of the project were opened in New Delhi last year.

The Rs 1,000-crore work was awarded to a private construction company. Under the first phase, the road construction between Pathankot and Rajol was in progress.

The spokesman said land had already been acquired on the 20-km stretch. The Centre’s decision to grant environmental clearance would ensure the early completion of the Rs 8,000-crore highway project, which had been pending since 2017. The company would start the work after completing formalities.

#Mandi #Palampur #Pathankot


