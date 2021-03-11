NH stretch victim of tussle between NHAI, PWD

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 7

The damaged stretch on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway (NH-154) near the police station here has been left unattended for more than two years as a result of a tussle between the NHAI and the HP PWD.

Accidents are frequent as the road is full of potholes. Streetlights installed on the damaged stretch are non-functional. There is no drainage system on either side of the road.

Anil Sen, Project Director, NHAI, said that the PWD had not handed over the stretch to the NHAI. He said despite repeated correspondence with Executive Engineer, PWD, NH Division, Jogindernagar, no headway was made for the transfer of this part of the highway.

“There is no shortage of funds with the NHAI for the road repair but because of the non-cooperative attitude of the PWD, the road is in a state of neglect,” he added.

However, Varinder Dhiman, Executive Engineer, PWD, NH Division, said the PWD had transferred the stretch to the NHAI on September 13, 2021. He also provided a copy of the letter to the Tribune.