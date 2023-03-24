NHAI asks admn to axe dangerous trees on highway

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 23

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) today asked the local authorities to remove all dangerous and hanging trees on the Mandi-Pathankot highway between Maranda and Baijnath as these posed threat to motorists.

Vikas Surjewala, Project Director, NHAI, in a letter written to SDM Palampur, said that most of such trees were old and had outlived their life. They needed immediate removal. He said accidents had taken place in the past due to these trees. They pose a threat as they could come down at any time in inclement weather.

Only yesterday, half a dozen trees were uprooted on the Palampur–Baijnath road resulting in extensive damage to public property and transmission lines following rain and strong winds. Vehicular traffic remained suspended on the highway for hours. He said it was a serious matter and state authorities must act without any delay.

Information gathered revealed that the local authorities had already identified over 100 old trees with branches hanging over the roads and residential houses, government buildings in different parts of Palampur town and on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway.

It is also learned that a number of residents have given in writing to the SDM, Divisional Forest Officer and the Municipal Commissioner, Palampur, demanding removal of these trees. The residents near a nursing home, bus stand, Lohana, Kalu Di Hatti, Holta, Tiny Tots School, Mission Compound, Maranda town, etc, are more fearful on account of such trees.

Ashish Sharma, Commissioner, Palampur Municipal Corporation, said that the permission for cutting dangerous trees was granted by the SDM concerned. However, in ordinary cases the MC also gave permission with the approval of a Cabinet sub-committee constituted by the state government. The Commissioner had no powers in this regard.

Recently, two occupants of a car on way to Palampur had a narrow escape near Banuri when a tree fell on their vehicle, resulting in injuries to occupants. In another accident, a youth riding a bike lost his life when a tree hit him on the highway near HP Agriculture University two years ago.