NHAI mulls roping in IIT experts for fixing Manali highway

Dipender Manta

Mandi, October 9

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is looking to engage experts of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Mandi or Ropar for a study to find a long-term restoration plan for the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane project.

In July and August, the stretch between Mandi and Manali was badly damaged by the raging Beas, triggering major landslides on the Mandi-Pandoh section.

Torrential rains had triggered flashfloods and landslides in Mandi and Kullu districts, causing massive damage to the road project as also residential and commercial buildings, besides killing scores of people. The NHAI has temporarily restored double-lane traffic on the Mandi-Manali section.

Efforts are now being made to find a long-term solution to the problem. Varun Chari, project director, says a central team last month visited the two districts for inspection the affected sections of the project, assess losses and give necessary guidelines. The team has suggested a detailed study.

“The NHAI is now planning to engage the IIT-Mandi or IIT-Ropar for a long-term restoration plan. The highway provides crucial access to the Army and civilians to Ladakh from Manali. The study includes checking the feasibility of constructing tunnels or bridges to reduce chances of damage caused by the raging Beas or landslides in the near future. A meeting will soon be held with top officials of the NHAI in Delhi to take a final call on entrusting work, he adds.

