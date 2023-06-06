NHAI plants 1.5K saplings along highways

Solan, June 5
On the occasion of World Environment Day, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) planted 1,500 saplings along its national highways in Himachal Pradesh.
These plants included native jacaranda, silver oak and bamboo. Regional Officer, NHAI, Shimla, Abdul Basit informed that the local people and schoolchildren from the nearby areas had been included in the Solan Kaithlighat sapling plantation drive.
Basit informed the gathering about the importance of the environment and urged everyone to save it from pollution by planting more and more plants. The teachers of the school were also present along with the students of Elite Convent School on the occasion.
The NHAI Regional Officer urged everyone to take care of the saplings throughout the year by ensuring supply of water and manure. School students also shared their views on the need to keep the environment clean and plastic free. The children also took a pledge to plant adequate trees to ensure that they can give at least 5 times the amount of oxygen that they took from the environment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer
Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...
Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up
Rubbish reports of their withdrawal from protest
Services resume at Balasore crash site
Puri Vande Bharat 1st passenger train to run on restored tra...
IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10
PGI 2nd best medical institute after AIIMS-Delhi; PU slips t...
India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM
Says world paying price for wrong policies of some developed...