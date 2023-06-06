NHAI plants 1.5K saplings along highways

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 5

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) planted 1,500 saplings along its national highways in Himachal Pradesh.

These plants included native jacaranda, silver oak and bamboo. Regional Officer, NHAI, Shimla, Abdul Basit informed that the local people and schoolchildren from the nearby areas had been included in the Solan Kaithlighat sapling plantation drive.

Basit informed the gathering about the importance of the environment and urged everyone to save it from pollution by planting more and more plants. The teachers of the school were also present along with the students of Elite Convent School on the occasion.

The NHAI Regional Officer urged everyone to take care of the saplings throughout the year by ensuring supply of water and manure. School students also shared their views on the need to keep the environment clean and plastic free. The children also took a pledge to plant adequate trees to ensure that they can give at least 5 times the amount of oxygen that they took from the environment.