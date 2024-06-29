NHAI to construct 68 tunnels in Himachal

Solan, June 28
In a bid to enhance the ease of travellers in hills, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing 68 tunnels in the state. Covering a distance of 85.1 kilometres, these tunnels, once completed, will shorten travelling time by 12.5 hours by reducing a distance of 126 km.
“Eleven tunnels have been completed, while 27 are under-construction and a detailed project report for the remaining 30 is being prepared,” said Abdul Basit, Regional Officer, NHAI, Shimla, at a conference of the Tunnel Association of India in Shimla yesterday.
Basit said these tunnels enhanced the speed of travel and reduced fuel consumption, while also providing an all-weather connectivity.
Tunnels save long circuitous routes constructed around mountains, while also connecting inaccessible habitations and providing quicker access to medical and educational facilities.
While a 965-m one-way tunnel is already functional on the Barog Bypass between Solan and Kumarhatti, another one is being constructed at Kandaghat on the Solan-Waknaghat section of National Highway-5.
Eleven tunnels are part of the Chandigarh-Manali four-laning highway project between Mandi and Kullu districts. During last year’s rain-induced disasters tunnels helped reach the affected site.
