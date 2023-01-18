NHAI to construct Bijli Mahadev ropeway

Our Correspondent

Kullu, January 17

The work on the Bijli Mahadev ropeway in Kullu is expected to start soon. The Rs 200-crore project will be executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Earlier, the government had given the project to Usha Breco Company. However, due to the sluggish pace of work by that firm, the government has now handed over the project to the NHAI.

A team of the NHAI is proposed to visit Kullu on January 19 to discuss modalities for the project. Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sunder Singh Thakur will preside over that meeting.

The ropeway is proposed to be built from Mohal to Bijli Mahadev. Earlier, it was proposed to be built from Talogi. However, the final route of the ropeway will be finalised after a survey by the NHAI, along with the forest and revenue departments. The ropeway terminal will be 70 m away from the temple premises so as to maintain sanctity of the premises.

The CPS said the project was proposed to be built at a cost of Rs 170 crore earlier. However, after making some changes, including boarding and de-boarding centres at Pechha to connect Kharhal valley, the cost overrun would be by Rs 30 crore.

The 2-km ropeway will cover the distance in 5-8 minutes, which generally takes hours on foot. At present, one has to travel for about 1 hour in a vehicle to reach the last motorable point near Chansari and then trek for about 2 km to reach the shrine.

The shrine is visited by thousands of pilgrims every year. The pristine beauty of green pastures on top of the hill also allures many visitors and campers to the area. Commuters remain stuck in traffic jams for hours during the peak season. The elderly and children are unable to visit the place due to the arduous nature of trek.

After setting up the ropeway, the journey to the holy spot will become convenient. This will also give boost to religious tourism. Tourists will be able to reach Bijli Mahadev easily. Employment opportunities for the local people will also increase.

The project has been hanging fire for the past three decades. The firm that was allotted the project in 2018 did not show any interest and no work was done on it. This is also a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he always mentions Bijli Mahadev during his visit to Kullu.

Meanwhile, environmentalists say that infrastructure to conserve the ecology of the area should be developed first. The area also lacks basic facilities, they say.

Team visit on Jan 19