NHAI to provide connectivity to Chamiyana hospital by June

Shimla, December 20

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will provide alternative road connectivity to Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties (AIMSS), Chamiyana, by June next year. The four-lane Kaithlighat-Dhalli road, which will bypass Shimla city, will cross from a point just 200-250 metres away from the hospital.

Poor road link delays shifting Several super-specialty departments from the IGMC, Shimla, are scheduled to shift to this facility, but lack of proper road connectivity has delayed the shifting. Currently, the hospital is offering only Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) services in a couple of departments.

In a meeting with all stakeholders of the project, NHAI Regional Manager Abdul Basit has issued directions to complete the two-km-long stretch towards the hospital on priority by June. While the deadline for the project is December 2026, the NHAI has decided to make the stretch to the super specialty hospital functional in next six months to help the hospital become fully operational.

Rajnish Pathania, principal (AIMSS), Chamiyana, who was also present in the meeting, said the NHAI would provide a two-lane metalled road to the hospital road by June. “The road connectivity will help the patients and the hospital staff to commute easily to the hospital,” he said. With this stretch becoming operational, bus services could be launched to and from the hospital.

The existing road to the hospital is quite narrow and steep. The PWD is widening and metalling it and hopes to make it operational by March this year. The problem with this road is that it passes through a residential area at the start and is very narrow. “The four-lane connectivity will help the hospital roll out all planned services and will make commuting quite comfortable,” said Pathania.

