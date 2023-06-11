NHAI to put retro-reflective tapes on stray cattle to avert accidents

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 10

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has instructed its contractors to put retro-reflective tapes on the horns and legs of stray animals to avert accidents.

Several instances have come to light where stray cattle strolling on the highways had put the lives of motorists in danger, especially in the evening when the visibility is low.

Abdul Basit, Regional Officer, NHAI, Shimla, said the project director, NHAI, and contractors engaged in widening various highways had been told to identify stretches where these animals pose a threat. Retro-reflective tapes would be put on the horns and legs of such animals. He said one such area — the Kiratpur-Nerchowk stretch on Kiratpur-Manali highway — had been identified as the most vulnerable.

Similar initiative was taken in Uttar Pradesh to control the stray-cattle menace. A retro-reflective tape is a bright tape which illuminates in the dark. As they grow old, domesticated cattle are usually abandoned by their owners. These animals then gather on the highways posing a threat to the commuters. Though the state government has opened cow shelters in various districts, one can see these animals sitting on the highways at various places.