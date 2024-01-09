NHAI told to submit affidavit on Parwanoo road widening timeline

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, January 8

The HP High Court today expressed concern over the tardy progress of the work on the Parwanoo-Dhalli stretch of the National Highway-5 and directed the Project Director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), to file a compliance affidavit regarding the status of construction and the time line for the completion of the road project.

Encroachments removed The court was informed through an affidavit filed by the Project Director, NHAI, that all listed encroachments had been substantially removed from the right of way (ROW) of the Parwanoo-Kaithlighat section of the NH-5

A Division Bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Sandeep Sharma directed the Project Director, NHAI, to furnish information regarding the removal of encroachments, if any, with respect to all sections of the National Highway-5 from Parwanoo to Dhalli.

During the course of hearing, the court was informed through an affidavit filed by the Project Director, NHAI, that all listed encroachments had been substantially removed from the right of way (ROW) of the Parwanoo-Kaithlighat section of the National Highway-5 and temporary encroachments would also be removed from time to time.

After perusing the affidavit, the court listed the matter for further hearing on March14. The court passed the order on a PIL on the issue of the widening of the Parwanoo-Dhalli stretch of the national highway.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Parwanoo #Shimla