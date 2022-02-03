NHM staff strike hampers services across Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 2

The strike of the contractual staff of National Health Mission hampered healthcare services, including Covid sampling, testing, reporting and vaccination, across the state today.

“Around 2,000 NHM contractual staff joined the strike today. Healthcare services were affected from sub-centres to medical colleges and headquarter,” said NHM Contractual Employee Union president Amin Chand Sharma.

The union had given the call for the strike after their symbolic protest of wearing black ribbons at work over the last one week did not evoke any response from the government. “We were forced to go on strike as we did not get any response from the government. We will continue the strike until the government approaches us,” said Sharma.

The contractual staff has been demanding regularization of their services. “I was appointed as a data entry operator 24 years back and my designation has not changed till date. The salary, too, hasn’t seen much hike, although my duties have increased manifold,” she said.

Another protester said that Himachal has been the leading state in universal immunization, eradication of TB, and Covid vaccination on the back of the committed NHM staff. “Despite working day in and day out, especially during the Covid, our just demands are not being heard,” said a protesting doctor.

Meanwhile, CPM MLA Rakesh Singha joined the protest of some members of the 108/102 Contractual Workers Association outside the NHM office in Shimla. The protesters have been demanding offer letters from the new company which has taken over the operation of 108/102 ambulance services in the state.

Singha assured full support to the protesters and warned the company of a bigger protest if it did not absorb all the employees who had been working with the previous company. “Throwing those people out of service who worked tirelessly during the pandemic to save others can’t be accepted. The company will have to offer jobs to all these people,” Singha said.

“We have asked for the list of people who have not been given offer letters. Once we have it, we will talk to the company and try and resolve the matter,” said NHM Director Hemraj Bairwa.

