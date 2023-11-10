NHPC to contribute 70 % funds for channelling Pin Parvati waters

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, NOVEMBER 9

The NHPC has announced to contribute 70 per cent of the amount for channelling Pin Parvati river along the Sainj market. An estimate of Rs 5.32 crore has been prepared for channelling the river. The NHPC will deposit 70 per cent amount, while the rest 30 per cent will be contributed by the state government.

July 9-10 floods caused heavy damage The natural disaster caused heavy damage to Sainj market on July 9 and 10 when about 70 houses and shops were washed away. Some of the roads damaged by the flood have not been repaired till now.

The residents have been demanding adequate safety measures to ensure protection of the Sainj market in the event of floods in future.

They are also demanding appropriate warning system at the dam site of the NHPC at Siund, upstream of the Sainj market.

The natural disaster caused heavy damage to Sainj market on July 9 and 10, when about 70 houses and shops were washed away. Some of the roads damaged by the flood have not been repaired till today. The floods devastated hundreds of families in Sainj. People living along the Pin Parvati river still consider themselves unsafe and are worried about the future.

The residents have been demanding adequate safety measures to ensure protection of the Sainj market during floods. They are also demanding appropriate warning system at the dam site of the NHPC at Siund, upstream of the Sainj market.

After the devastation by the natural disaster, the administration has prepared the estimate for safety steps. The matter was lingering on due to the dearth of funds.

NHPC Executive Director Nirmal Singh said that 70 per cent of the estimated amount for channelling the market would be deposited to the district administration soon. He added that the NHPC had already given Rs 2.68 crore to the district administration for the construction of Bailey bridge in Sainj.

The work will be undertaken on both sides of the market. The main road to Sainj, which has also been damaged by the floods, will also be benefited by the plan.

During his visit to Sainj after the disaster, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had given assurance regarding channelling of Pin Parvati river on both sides of Sainj market. Now the work is likely to be expedited after the financial assistance by the NHPC.

#Kullu