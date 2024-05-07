NHRC envoy reviews human rights situation in Lahaul-Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 6

A special envoy of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Ashok Kumar Verma, has said no case of child labour, alms seeking, child abuse, child harassment, child marriage and human trafficking was reported in Lahaul and Spiti district.

Verma held a meeting with the officials of the district administration at Keylong yesterday to check human rights violations, if any, in the district.

He said facilities has been arranged at workplace for the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers in the district. Nutrition is being provided to the children of the workers from Anganwadis and mid-day meal in schools.

“Besides making people aware of their rights, the National Human Rights Commission protect their fundamental and human rights provided in the constitution,” he added.

He said there no case of female foeticide was reported in the district. Equal opportunities were being provided to girls to move forward in their career without any gender bias, he added. He applauded the work of the Police Department, Women and Child Development, District Child Protection Unit.

#human rights #Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi #National Human Rights Commission