NHRC tells CMO to form health team for jail inmates

Hamirpur, March 18
Special Monitor Balkrishan Goel of the National Human Rights Commission has directed the Chief Medical Officer here to constitute a health team, which should visit the jail located at the outskirts of the town. He said the regular visit of the health team would help in averting suicide attempts and addressing health issues of jail inmates.
Goel is here on two-day visit and would visit various organisations in the district, including hospitals and Dr Radhakrishanan Government Medical College tomorrow. Dr RK Agnihotri, Chief Medical Officer, said Goel was also appraised of problems of senior citizens and specially abled people. He said Goel also sought report on the protection of rights of mothers and children and he directed to execute the provisions of Article 21 of the Constitution in later and spirit.
