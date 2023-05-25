NIFT’s help will be sought to design ‘Chamba Rumal’: DC

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 24

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan has said that the help of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Kangra, will be taken to design ‘Chamba Rumal’, ‘Chamba Chappal’ and other products. The district is famous for its traditional handicraft and other products.

Devgan said this while presiding over a meeting of the District Skill Committee held on Tuesday to review various steps being taken by the HP Skill Development Corporation to improve the skills of the youth of the district.

He emphasised the need for strengthening the economy of the youth and self-help groups and issued instructions for their training. He said all resources available in the district should be developed and made part of the training programmes, according to the needs and challenges of various vocations.

He directed the Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, to take necessary steps to provide an online sales platform for products made by trained youth and self-help groups through the HP Skill Development Corporation. He asked the officials concerned to prepare an action plan regarding various training programmes.