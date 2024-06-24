Night cricket fever grips Kangra valley

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, June 23

With mercury soaring in the Kangra valley, the trend of night cricket is catching up fast among sport enthusiasts.

Taking cue from the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches held at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, recently, a day-night cricket tournament is underway at the nearby Dari Mela ground, attracting a participation of over 100 teams. The IPL fever refuses to die down as the hilly town is still in the grip of cricket mania.

A night cricket tournament, organised by the DPL team, is being held at the SDM Court ground in Jawali. More than 20 teams are participating in the tournament. A continued support from local sponsors and communities is vital for such the success of such tournaments. The local tourneys provide cricket enthusiasts an opportunity to come together and celebrate their passion for the game when the mercury come down after the sunset.

Following the trend, Nagrota Surian Youth Cricket Club is also organising 8-over night cricket match. A local school principal while inaugurating the tournament said, “Night cricket tournaments are a pleasure for everyone. Not only the players but spectators are also come out for a light entertainment while taking a stroll after the dinner. We are also exploring the possibilities of organising volleyball and kabaddi tournaments on the same pattern.”

The winner team will get a cash award of Rs 15,000 and a trophy, the runner-up Rs 11,000 and a trophy and third-placed team will taken home Rs 4,100.

The polo ground at Haripur, now known as Chaugan, is also abuzz with activity as many budding cricketers are turning up for night matches.

Amit Chauhan, the organiser, said, “There is a lot of enthusiasm among the youngsters. Ten teams have already registered for the event. Several lights have been installed at the ground to ensure interruption-free playing conditions.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Dharamsala #IPL #Kangra