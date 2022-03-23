Nine get Himachal Road Transport Corporation jobs on grounds of compassion

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, March 22

In a major relief to families of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees, who died or suffered over 80 per cent disability while on duty, the corporation has brought a policy under which next of the kin of the deceased or disabled will be given a job on compassionate grounds.

This is over and above the reservation the state government provides in such cases. “The policy was approved at the last HRTC Board of Directors meeting and we have so far given appointment letters to nine persons,” said HRTC Managing Director Sandeep Kumar.

“As people have to wait for long time to avail of the benefit under the government quota, the board felt it should have own policy to provide relief to the families in distress,” he said.

Kumar said Transport Minister Bikram Singh felt that the HRTC staff needed this facility, as they were vulnerable to accidents. “We have around 10,000 drivers and conductors who are on the move most of the time. Besides, there are around 1,000 mechanics, who are also prone to accidents,” he said. The scheme was applicable even to the contractual staff. “It’s a good initiative as the accident rate is quite high in our state but the 5 per cent reservation quota offered by the government for jobs on the compassionate grounds is not enough,” said Khemender Gupta, secretary, Joint Coordination Committee of the employees.

Meanwhile, the jobs have brought some hope to the struggling families. Sanjeet Kumar, an HRTC bus conductor, who suffered disability in an accident in 2013, says the job will help his family a lot. “The department has offered an office job to my wife. After my accident, she had to take up a private job to sustain the family. This will help us lead a better life,” said Sanjeet.