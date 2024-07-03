Nine-year-old migrant boy run over by reversing truck

Dharamsala, July 2
A nine-year-old migrant boy was killed and three other children were seriously injured when a reversing truck ran over them while they were asleep in a ground at Dadh village near Shri Chamunda Nandikeshwar Dham on Monday night.
The children, including deceased Amit Kumar, who were accompanied by their family members, were sleeping in a ground to escape the summer heat. Their parents had gone to get food when the incident occurred.
Karam Chand, investigation officer (IO) from Palampur police station, said the truck driver truck, identified as Sonu, a local resident, was on his way to Kaza and had stopped here to meet his family. A case has been registered against the truck driver.
The injured, including Deepak (12), Karna (7) and Kunal (5), were admitted to a Nagrota hospital by local resident Pankaj Kumar. Two of them were referred to Tanda Medical College.
