NIPER knowledge partner for Solan medical devices park

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 24

The Himachal Government today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali as knowledge partner for upcoming Medical Devices Park at Nalagarh in Solan district.

The State Planning Department today sanctioned Rs 74.95 crore to the state implementing agency for development of this park and the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India, would soon release first installment of grant-in aid worth Rs 30 crore.

The MoU was approved by the Board of Members from the Department of Pharmaceuticals and Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (HPSIDC) has been designated as implementing agency for conception, development and execution, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

NIPER, Mohali, will establish a Centre for Excellence in the Medical Devices Park that will enable industry-academia linkage, he said.

He said the government was committed to creating a state-of-the-art sector-specific park as manufacturers here will be producing high-value products.

The state government will explore industry-academia linkages across the world and directions have been given to Industries Department to conduct an investment outreach programme with investors across India and countries such as Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Germany, which have a cutting-edge technology in Medical Devices sector. An investment outreach has already been initiated and a delegation from South Korea will be visiting Himachal Pradesh in May, he added. —