NIT drug kingpin held in Hamirpur

Hamirpur, October 31
The district police arrested Ravi Chopra, the main supplier of drugs in and around the National Institute of Technology (NIT), here today.
Chopra is a resident of Anu Kalan village that abuts the NIT. The police had registered a case under Section 304 of the IPC and Section 21 of the NDPS Act against the accused.
SP Akriti Sharma said the police had traced backward links of Chopra’s transactions, who was the main supplier of drugs to NIT students. She added that he was operating in connivance with Rajat Sharma, who was arrested earlier.
She said, “Transaction to the tune of lakhs of rupees between Rajat and Ravi related to drug deals have been found in the past 20 days.”
