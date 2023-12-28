NIT-Hamirpur shines at national championship

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 27

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) excelled at the Inter-NIT Faculty and Staff badminton and table tennis championship, which concluded at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology in Bhopal. The team members were accorded a rousing welcome on their arrival here today.

As many as 16 NITs from across the country participated in the championship. In the ‘above 50 category’ the NIT-Hamirpur bagged gold in team event, Dr Manoranjan Rai Bharti bagged gold in singles event and Dr Surender Kumar Soni bagged a bronze medal. Dr Rajesh Kumar Sharma won a bronze medal in the ‘below 50 category’. The table tennis team also reached quarterfinals for the first time ever in the Inter-NIT championships.

Twenty faculty and staff members of the institute, led by Dr Ashok Kumar (Dean Students Welfare) as the team manager, participated in the championship held at Bhopal.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hamirpur