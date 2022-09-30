NIT, IIT sign MoU for collective research

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 29

National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur, and Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collective academic and scientific research here today.

Laxmidhar Behera, Director of IIT Mandi, and Hiralal Murlidhar Suryawanshi, Director of NIT Hamirpur, signed the MoU.

The NIT director said that the MoU would enable undergraduate and postgraduate students to carry out their studies and research work in joint consultation with the faculty of both the institutions.

He said that the faculty would also share academic knowledge and jointly publish research papers. The agreement would also enhance the quality of technical education in the institutions. The IIT director apprised students about the ongoing research in the field of robotics and drone technologies at his institution.

Satinder Sharma, Dean Faculty Welfare at IIT Mandi; Vinod Kumar, Registrar at NIT Hamirpur; Subhash Chand, Dean Research and Consultancy; Ram Naresh Sharma; Pardeep Kumar, Dean Academics; Naveen Chauhan, Dean Students’ Welfare; and Gaurav Yadav, Assistant Registrar; were also present.