NIT suspends offline classes due to outbreak of conjunctivitis

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 3

Following the outbreak of conjunctivitis on campus, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) suspended offline teaching in the institute from today.

The administration of the institute issued orders to not conduct classes on the campus and directed the faculty members and students to conduct online classes till August 15.

In the latest development, the NIT authorities revised these orders and said offline classes could resume any time when the situation on campus came under control.

Some cases of conjunctivitis were reported on the campus in the past two-three days.

Dean Academics Dr Ram Naresh Sharma said from August 3, physical mode of all classes in the institute would remain suspended due to the spread of conjunctivitis.

He said the students have been advised to stay in hostels and not leave the campus. He Sharma said online teaching would continue till the situation on campus came under control.

