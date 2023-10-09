NIT told to conduct survey for new slaughterhouse in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 8

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has written to the National Institute of Technology (Hamirpur) for conducting a survey to build a slaughterhouse in the city. The slaughterhouse in Krishna Nagar area had collapsed in a massive landslide during the rain disaster this year and several animals got buried under the debris.

After the building collapsed, the trade and supply of meat had got affected adversely in the city. Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal and officials of the MC had also visited the site to inspect the area.

The SMC had considered three other locations in the city for constructing a new slaughterhouse but, it is now finally considering to build it near the old slaughterhouse area itself. If the survey findings are suitable then houses would also be constructed for the people affected during the rain disaster.

Joint Commissioner of the SMC, Bhuwan Sharma, said “We have written to the NIT to conduct a survey for construction of a slaughterhouse in the city. The main focus would be on ensuring stability and augmentation of the new slaughterhouse building.”

“Since, required clearances and approvals from the concerned authorities are already there, we are considering to build the new slaughterhouse there only. It is safe to construct it there itself as there is no residential area or habitation downstream,” added Sharma.

