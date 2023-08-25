NITI Aayog lauds CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 24

The NITI Aayog has appreciated Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for effectively managing the situation post natural disaster triggered by heavy rain.

Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog Suman K. Bery in a letter appreciated the efforts of the state government in carrying out relief and rescue operations in a very effective manner. The World Bank, too, had appreciated the Chief Minister’s efforts in effectively handling the situation after the rain disaster.

“The Himachal Pradesh Government, disaster management teams and other stakeholders have done a commendable job in providing relief to those in need. The NITI Aayog is ready to offer all possible assistance to the state during these challenging times,” the letter reads.

Bery stated in the letter that the visuals of devastation in the state were shocking and undoubtedly agriculture, composite livelihood and critical infrastructure had been badly affected. “Further, in view of the severity of the situation, the NITI Aayog has extended unwavering solidarity to the people of Himachal Pradesh during this critical juncture,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the NITI Aayog for the encouraging words and said that such recognition gave motivational impetus to expediting the relief and rescue operations. “The state has suffered losses to the tune of more than Rs 12,000 crore during the ongoing monsoon season and earnest efforts are being made to provide all possible help to the affected families,” he said.

Sukhu added that the state would overcome the catastrophe with the collaborative efforts of its people and would surge ahead on the path of development.

#NITI Aayog #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu