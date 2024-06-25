NITI Aayog member visits natural farmers

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 24

Ramesh Chand, a member of the NITI Aayog, Government of India, and Chairman of the Institute of Economic Growth, New Delhi, lauded the promising outcomes of natural farming and urged scientists to generate scientific data on this methodology. Chand is on a visit to the state, during which he will interact with scientists and farmers involved in natural farming.

Chand visited the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, last evening where he interacted with the university’s natural farming team.

He was welcomed by Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, who provided an overview of the university’s initiatives to promote natural farming in the state.

Chand emphasised the importance of continuously generating scientific data on natural farming to provide it with a robust scientific foundation. He also discussed the certification and marketing of natural produce.

He visited the fields of Shailender Sharma from Jaunaji and Mandeep Verma from Shilli near Solan this morning.

Both farmers have been practicing natural farming for several years.

Shailender showcased the impact of natural farming on exotic vegetables and apples, while Mandeep Verma discussed its effects on kiwi, high-density apple cultivation and nursery production of temperate fruits.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#NITI Aayog #Solan