NITian stands second in national test

Hamirpur, October 7
Amardeep Singh Jhala from the Department of Physics of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) bagged the second position in the preliminary round of the National Anveshika Experimental Skill Test (NAEST). HM Suryawanshi, Director (NIT), said the NAEST was a national-level annual competition conducted with an aim to evaluate and develop experimental, analytic and observational skills of students in physics. Students had to create and build their own tools, read, analyse errors and present a comprehensive report to evaluation board, he added.
Jhala said that he conducted three experiments, including analysing the characteristics of small particles, examining the waves produced by a water manometer and using a water box prism for measurements.
Dr Vimal Sharma, head of the Department of Physics, said that the National Anveshika Network of India was a division of the Indian Association of Physics Teachers that conducts the NAEST in collaboration with the Shiksha Sopan every year.
