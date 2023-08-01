Nitin Gadkari visits flood, rain-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu-Manali

PTI

Shimla, August 1

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday visited the flood and rain-affected areas of Kullu and Manali.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Gadkari did an aerial survey of the area.

Later, the Union minister visited the affected areas and interacted with victims of the floods. A large number of affected people also submitted their representations to the minister.

Gadkari also held a meeting with officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

So far, the state has suffered a loss of Rs 5,692 crore, which includes Rs 1,962 crore to the PWD since the onset of monsoon on June 24 (till July 31), as per the state emergency operation centre.

However, the Chief Minister has claimed that the loss is around Rs 8,000 crore.

Kullu and Manali districts have faced maximum damage in the recent floods. A large number of roads and bridges of NHAI and PWD have been damaged.

Earlier, the Union minister had given Rs 300 crore under the Setu Bharatam Yojana for reconstructing the damaged bridges connecting national highways in the state.

