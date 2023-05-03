NITs observe World Earth Day

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 2

In continuation of the World Earth Day celebrations, the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Club of National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur, and NIT-Calicut jointly organised an online poster designing competition on ‘Earth Day 2023’ here yesterday.

Prof HM Suryawanshi lauded the efforts of the NITs for jointly organising the poster-making competition.

Prof Ashok Kumar, Dean (Student Welfare) of NIT, discussed the three Rs of waste management: ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’. He said this waste hierarchy is the guidance suggested for creating a sustainable life.