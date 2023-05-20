NMC withholds recognition to Mandi medical college

Subhash Rajta
Shimla, May 19
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has withheld recognition to Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College at Nerchowk in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh due to “faculty-related issues”.
Faculty issues
- The NMC has raised concerns over the shortage of faculty at the college
- The college will have to re-apply for recognition after addressing the issues
- None of the four medical colleges opened in Himachal after 2016 recognised yet
The college will have to re-apply for recognition after addressing the issues raised by the NMC during an inspection recently when the first batch was appearing for final examination. “The NMC pointed out a few staff-related issues and asked for our response, which we have sent. We will reassess our staff and apply for another inspection,” said college Principal Dr DK Verma.
The NMC generally grants recognition after carrying out an inspection during the final examination of the first batch. “At times, the recognition comes even later… and in that case, retrospectively,” said Dr Verma. Nevertheless, the denial of recognition, even if temporarily, can cause problems to the students applying for jobs outside the state. “These students will have no problems within the state. But if they apply for jobs outside the state, they may face issues on account of the pending recognition,” said Dr Sita Thakur, Director, Medical Education.
Incidentally, all four medical colleges—in Mandi, Nahan, Chamba and Hamirpur—opened in Himachal in 2016 or later are yet to be recognised by the NMC. “We have some infrastructural issues, which are being addressed. The NMC has done a virtual inspection of our college and we are waiting for its report,” said Dr Shyam Kaushik, Principal, Nahan medical college.
The Government Medical College, Chamba, too, is awaiting the NMC report. “The delay in recognition will affect the students passing out from our colleges,” said Dr Pankaj Gupta, Chamba college Principal. The faculty shortage was most acute at the Chamba college and was being managed temporarily by sending staff from the Shimla and Tanda medical colleges, said an official.
