No access to NSP for Sainik School girl cadets

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, September 12

Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira, has urged the state Directorate of Higher Education for providing the access of the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) for its HP domicile girl cadets. The move comes after the parents of girl cadets had written to the school administration for availing them this facility.

National Scholarship Portal NSP is one-stop solution through which services such as student application and receipt, processing, sanction and disbursal of various scholarships to students are facilitated

Eligible students of colleges, universities, institutes, schools and other educational establishments onboarded on NSP can apply for various scholarships through NSP

Joint Director of the department Harish Kumar, who is State Nodal Officer Scholarships, said they had received the proposal from the school and the matter would be soon taken up with the state government.

Sainik School Principal Captain MK Mahawar mentioned in the communiqué that access to NSP has been authorised for parents of HP domicile male cadets by the state government to apply for various scholarship for the academic session 2022-23 but the same is not available to the parents of the 20 girls studying in the school.

The school had started admitting girl cadets from the session 2021-22. A total of 10 girl students were admitted last academic year and 10 more joined them this year.

Harish Kumar said, “Induction of girls had been introduced recently in Sainik Schools. Efforts will be made to ensure that the girl cadets are able to apply for scholarships for the current academic session 2022-23.”