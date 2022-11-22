Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
No action against VIPs
The police often issue challans to ordinary citizens for traffic law violations, but they seem to be taking no action against the VIPs. A car with ‘Sansad’ (MP) written on its wind screen is seen plying in the city but the police has not taken note of the same. Anjali Gupta, Shimla
Leaking pipes go unchecked despite water shortage
Alot of water is wasted due to the leaking supply pipes in the city. While residents are facing water shortage, the authorities concerned fail to plug the leakages, which aggravate the problem. The IPH Department should ensure timely repair of these pipes to save water. Anuj Sharma, Shimla
Lights out of order inside Auckland tunnel
The public is facing a lot of inconvenience as the lights inside the Auckland tunnel are out of order. The large number of people who walk through the tunnel are the worst-affected as there is complete darkness in the absence of vehicles. It may lead to accidents. The authorities concerned should repair these lights at the earliest. Ankita, Shimla
