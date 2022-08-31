No bacteria, Shimla water safe: SJPNL

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 30

Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has said that the water being provided in the city is potable and people need not be concerned about it. “In all the samples that were found unsatisfactory, no E. coli bacteria has been found. The absence of E.coli bacteria indicates the water is potable,” said SJPNL General Manager Anil Mehta.

These samples were tested for E. coli after several samples were found unsatisfactory at various sources, including the storage tank at the Ridge and Sanjauli, a couple of days back. “The ‘unsatisfactory’ samples were sent to the Pollution Control Board lab, and all these samples have tested negative for E. coli,” said Mehta.

Mehta said as per the protocol, the SJPNL collects at least 20 samples from various sources. These are checked for the presence of bacteria and other impurities. “If the bacteria count is found less than 10, the sample is satisfactory. But if the count exceeds 10, the sample is unsatisfactory and is sent for further testing, where it is checked for the presence of E. coli. Thankfully, no sample has tested positive for E. coli in the recent past,” said Mehta.

“In case a sample from a particular source tests repeatedly positive for E.coli, it is sent to Pune for detection. If the sample tests positive for virus, then the water is no longer safe for drinking,” said Mehta. As for the remedial action at a source where the water sample is found to be unsatisfactory, Mehta said the chlorination is increased.

#Shimla