No clue on missing avalanche victim

Mandi, February 7
There is a no clue about missing Nepalese national Passang Chhering Lama (27), who was hit by an avalanche, along with two other labourers, during a snow-clearing operation on the Darcha-Shinkula road in Lahaul and Spiti district on February 5. The bodies of the other two labourers were found on the same day, while Passang Chhering Lama could not be traced till date. The search and rescue operations will continue tomorrow morning.
