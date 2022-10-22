No Congress decision yet on remaining 5 seats

Pratibha Chauhan
Shimla, October 21
The Congress announced candidates for 17 of the remaining 22 seats late last night. It will have to walk a tightrope to decide candidates for the Kinnaur, Paonta Sahib, Manali, Jaisinghpur and Hamirpur seats.
Only one day is left for filing the nomination papers, as the next three days are government holidays. Nominations can now be filed on October 25.
In the list of 17 candidates released yesterday, the Congress has reposed faith in senior leaders and also fielded some new young faces.
Harish Janartha has been given ticket from the prestigious Shimla (Urban) seat. He had contested the last Assembly elections as an Independent candidate but lost to BJP candidate Suresh Bhardwaj by a margin of 1,903 votes.
The party has again fielded ex-minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri from the Bharmour seat. He is facing challenge from state Youth Congress general secretary Amit Bharmouri. Ex-MLA Bumber Thakur has been given the ticket from Bilaspur (Sadar) despite opposition from a faction of the party.
In Kinnaur, sitting Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi and state Youth Congress chief Nigam Bhandari are in the race for ticket. Party sources say Bhandari had met Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to plead his case. Surat Negi had won the seat in the 2017 polls by a slender margin of over 120 votes. Ex-MLA Jagjivan Pal has been denied ticket from the Sullah constituency in Kangra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states
Asks Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to promptly register ...
Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11
Bano was 5-month pregnant when she was gang-raped and seven ...
Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Kejriwal's party hopes to make inroads into state via OPS
Around 1.5 lakh HP employees are under NPS
50% marks in Punjabi eligibility test made mandatory to secure govt job in Punjab
Amendments to check illegal mining & cut down financial burd...