No cop came to girl’s rescue in Palampur: BJP

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 21

Sullah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar today condemned the attack on a postgraduate girl student at the Palampur bus stand yesterday evening and questioned the government over law and order in the state.

Parmar was accompanied by BJP candidate from the Kangra parliamentary constituency Rajiv Bhardwaj and general secretary Trilok Kapoor.

Parmar said that the attack on the college student in broad daylight illustrated deteriorating law and order in the state. He alleged that the multiple attacks on the girl student with a machete in broad daylight at the Palampur bus stand was condemnable.

“It has sent shockwaves among the people of the state. I have talked to the girl’s family and other residents of her village. A fear psychosis has gripped people in rural areas,” he alleged.

The former Assembly Speaker said, “It has raised a question mark on the working of the Palampur police. Though Palampur police station is located a few metres from the bus stand, no policeman was available to help the girl. These were local people who overpowered the attacker and handed him over to the police.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Dharamsala #Kangra #Palampur #Vipin Singh Parmar