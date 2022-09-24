Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

No cop deployed to regulate traffic

Commuters had to face a lot of inconvenience due to long traffic snarls on the New Shimla-Vikasnagar-Kasumpti road as crane broke down near a petrol pump in Vikasnagar on Thursday. The situation could have been under control if traffic police personnel were deployed to regulate the vehicular movement. — Anita, Shimla

No proper infrastructure at Kupvi College

Although several months have passed since the degree college at Kupvi was announced, the department concerned has neither ensured proper seating arrangement nor adequate staff. The future of 75 students, who took admission in the college, is at stake. The administration and local MLA should ensure proper arrangements at the college. — SHARP, NGO, Kupvi

Dog menace cause for concern

Dog menace has become a cause for concern in Vikasnagar and Kasumpti wards of Shimla. A dog attacked a seven-year-old two days ago. Packs of dogs can be seen roaming in the streets of these area. The Municipal Corporation should take appropriate steps to check the growing menace. — Parul, Vikasnagar