No cultural programmes at Independence Day functions in Himachal: CM Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 14

All cultural programmes to be held at the Independence Day functions tomorrow have been suspended in view of the tragic mishaps due to rains, claiming several lives across the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after visiting the landslide sites at Shiv Bowri temple at Summer Hill and Phagli in Shimla said only flag hoisting will take place at the functions and tributes will be paid to those who fought for the freedom of the country.

He also appealed to people to stay safe and not venture out of their homes. “In the last 48 hours heavy rains have unleashed devastation, throwing life out of gear and claiming many lives. I appeal to the people of Himachal to stay safe at home and not venture close to the rivers and nullahs. A decision to close all schools, colleges and educational institutions had been taken last night,” the CM said in a video appeal to the people of the state.

“Everyone should stay safe and in case of fear of a landslide, houses should be vacated immediately. Government officials have been asked to provide shelter to people whose houses have become unsafe,” he said.

