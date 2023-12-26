No dumping site, garbage piles up along hills

in the absence of a garbage disposal facility, waste can be seen littered along the hills in villages of the Dharampur block. Many residents have been dumping domestic waste in the open. Open garbage dumps pose a big health hazard. The stink from the waste causes respiratory allergies and problems. The situation may get worse if no effort is initiated to address the problem. The authorities concerned must look into the matter on priority. —Rashi, Dharampur

Trenches along road pose risk to commuters

The road leading to the regional centre of the Himachal Pradesh University in Dharamsala has been dug on both sides by telecom companies. The trenches dug up along the road pose a risk to the lives of the commuters. The authorities concerned should get these trenches covered or at least put up warning signs to alert unsuspecting pedestrians and drivers to prevent any accident. —Rishab Bhat, Dharamsala

Non-functional streetlights a cause for concern

it has been long since many streetlights in several areas of the city have been lying non-functional. As a result, the commuters, especially the pedestrians, have to face the brunt. It becomes difficult for them the pass through the unlit areas during the late evening hours.The prolonged delay in repair of streetlights, which is one of the basic amenities, raises a serious question regarding the functioning of the civic body. —Raman Kumar, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]