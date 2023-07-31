No end to defacement of public property in Shimla

Shimla, July 30
Defacement of public property with posters and hoardings continues in the capital city.
Banners and advertisements can be seen pasted on public properties. The defacement of public property has caused resentment among local residents and also tarnished the image of the city.
The High Court of Himachal had taken a strong view of the matter in the past and issued directions to the state authorities to file a status report along with complete details of action taken under the Himachal Pradesh Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985, against the violators. Even before the Assembly elections last year, the court had directed election officials to ensure there was no defacement of public property by any political party.
However, the shoddy activity is continuing right under the nose of the local administration. Anita Bharadwaj, former Additional Commissioner of Shimla MC, says, “Defaced public properties can be seen in almost every part of the city. From the Dhalli to Sanjauli road, New Shimla, Chotta Shimla, Kasumpti and Khalini, posters and advertisement hoardings cab be seen everywhere in the city. As per rules, prior approval from the Shimla MC is required for putting up posters or hoardings on a private property.”
Mayor Surender Chauhan says, “We have designated places for hoardings and soon action will be initiated against the violators.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogi...
No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition
Visiting MPs give memo to Governor, question PM’s ‘silence’
Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector
The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and...
Monsoon fury in Himachal: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams
Market, houses in Rampur village extensively damaged due to ...
Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture
Deputy PM Wong said this while addressing the 75th anniversa...