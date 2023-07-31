No end to defacement of public property in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 30

Defacement of public property with posters and hoardings continues in the capital city.

Banners and advertisements can be seen pasted on public properties. The defacement of public property has caused resentment among local residents and also tarnished the image of the city.

The High Court of Himachal had taken a strong view of the matter in the past and issued directions to the state authorities to file a status report along with complete details of action taken under the Himachal Pradesh Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985, against the violators. Even before the Assembly elections last year, the court had directed election officials to ensure there was no defacement of public property by any political party.

However, the shoddy activity is continuing right under the nose of the local administration. Anita Bharadwaj, former Additional Commissioner of Shimla MC, says, “Defaced public properties can be seen in almost every part of the city. From the Dhalli to Sanjauli road, New Shimla, Chotta Shimla, Kasumpti and Khalini, posters and advertisement hoardings cab be seen everywhere in the city. As per rules, prior approval from the Shimla MC is required for putting up posters or hoardings on a private property.”

Mayor Surender Chauhan says, “We have designated places for hoardings and soon action will be initiated against the violators.”

