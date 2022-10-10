No end to garbage dumping in Gobind Sagar Lake

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 9

The sprawling Gobind Sagar Lake has turned into a garbage dump. People living around the lake have alleged that the Bilaspur Municipal Committee (MC) is dumping garbage in the lake despite receiving repeated notices from the Pollution Control Board.

The Gobind Sagar Lake is a tourist attraction of the state. Layers of garbage in the lake have added to woes of fishermen in the area, besides creating water and air pollution.

Fishermen of Dharad Sani village, situated on the right bank of the lake, say they have informed about the matter to the district administration and the Bilaspur MC authorities. But no action has been taken to stop the practice, said fishermen.

Rajesh Kumar, a fisherman, said many times fish were found dead due to water pollution. Foul smell emanating from the lake had polluted the air, he said. Another fisherman said they were forced to ply boats in the garbage covered area of the lake.

The government had provided an organic waste management machine to the MC, which is lying unused. Surprisingly, the MC was awarded for maintaining cleanliness in the town. It was alleged that the MC kept the town clean, but disposed of garbage in the lake.

Repeated notices ignored The MC has been served notices asking not to dump garbage in the lake. It has been fined over Rs 1.5 lakh in the past two years. — Atul Parmar, official, Pollution Control Board, Bilaspur

#Bilaspur #Environment #Gobind Sagar Lake #Hamirpur #Pollution