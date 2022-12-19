No end to monkey menace

Monkey menace has become a big issue on the Mall road and The Ridge. Quite often while looking for eatables at tourist spots, they overturn dustbins placed there and scatter garbage on the road. They are also seen snatching things and attacking people. —Manjula, Shimla

Construction of speed breakers hangs fire

In Dharamsala, the PWD has left the construction of many speed breakers incomplete. At places, traffic is being hampered due to the incomplete work. The government should get the work done at the earliest. Officials delaying the works should be taken to task. —Naresh, Dharamsala

Tourist rush causing jams

The increase in tourist footfall for the Christmas and New Year celebrations is leading to regular traffic jams in Shimla. It’s getting difficult to drive vehicles inside the city. The police need to be prepared to handle the traffic and save residents from any inconvenience. —Brijesh, Shimla

