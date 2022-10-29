No end to stray dog menace

Stray dogs can be seen roaming on the stretch from Cart Road to sabzi mandi. A lot of people use the road and face a lot of inconvenience due to the presence of the stray dogs, whose number is increasing by the day. The MC should take steps to make this stretch dog -free. Kamlesh, Shimla

Potholed roads pose risk

The roads in the industrial hub of Baddi are dotted with potholes. It’s difficult for both light and heavy vehicles to ply safely on these roads. The lack of repair work has worsened the condition of these roads. The authorities concerned should take note of it before some serious accident takes places. Sheetal, Baddi

Hill develops huge crack

The hill overlooking the Nerwa-Paonta road inward no. 7 of Nerwa has developed a huge crack and it can lead to some serious accident. The crack had developed long time back and now small rocks have started rolling down the hill. The PWD must take immediate action to avert an impending disaster. Shyam, Nerwa

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?