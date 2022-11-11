No end to Traffic woes in shimla

Traffic is getting from bad to worse at Vikasnagar, where the road coming from Kasumpti converges with the Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass. Apart from private buses stopping at this point to wait for passengers, the construction work on the footpath has added to the traffic woes. The contractor should be asked to complete the work as soon as possible. Lalit, Shimla

Build footpath on Bemloi-Kanlog road

There should be a footpath from Bemloi to the crematorium at Kanlog. Pedestrians face a lot of problems on this narrow road from Bemloi to Kanlog. Footpaths are being constructed at several places in the city. The administration should consider constructing a footpath here as well. Vikrant, Shimla

Use of liquor on the rise during polls

Liquor bottles have been seized at various places in the state since the announcement of the model code of conduct. It suggests the rising use of liquor and money to influence the elections in the state. The government and people should take note of this wrong practice and try to nip it in the bud. Mohinder, Theog

What our readers say

