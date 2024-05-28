No exit polls till June 1: kangra DC

Dharamsala: District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Hemraj Bairwa has said as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, no one can organise any type of exit poll regarding the Lok Sabha election and publish its results through print or electronic media till 6.30 pm on June 1. OC
Girl dies of asphyxiation
Kullu: A girl died of asphyxiation, while two other persons were injured in a fire that broke out in a restaurant in Dhalpur on Sunday. The girl reportedly hailed from the Bali Chowki area of Mandi district and was an employee in the restaurant. The injured were undergoing treatment in a Kullu hospital. According to information, while customers and other staff rushed out of the restaurant when the fire broke out, the girl collapsed because of the smoke.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated
Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been ...
Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred
Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...
Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal
After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt
Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair
Several NGOs would organise blood donation camps at his memo...