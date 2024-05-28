No exit polls till June 1: kangra DC

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala: District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Hemraj Bairwa has said as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, no one can organise any type of exit poll regarding the Lok Sabha election and publish its results through print or electronic media till 6.30 pm on June 1. OC

Girl dies of asphyxiation

Kullu: A girl died of asphyxiation, while two other persons were injured in a fire that broke out in a restaurant in Dhalpur on Sunday. The girl reportedly hailed from the Bali Chowki area of Mandi district and was an employee in the restaurant. The injured were undergoing treatment in a Kullu hospital. According to information, while customers and other staff rushed out of the restaurant when the fire broke out, the girl collapsed because of the smoke.

