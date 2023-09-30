No extension for awardee teachers but can opt for 1-year re-employment

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 29

The national and state awardee teachers will no longer get extension in service on retirement. Instead, they will be given an option of re-employment for one year at a fixed salary.

One-time reward The awardee teachers who do not opt for re-employment will be given a one-time reward. While a national awardee will get Rs 60,000, a state awardee teacher will be given Rs 40,000.

As per the government orders, teachers belonging to various categories like TGT, JBT, CHT, C&V and PET will be hired for a monthly salary of Rs 20,000. Lecturer, PGT, DPE and headmasters will be re-employed at a fixed emolument of Rs 25,000 per month while principals will get Rs 30,000 per month.

Those interested will have to convey their willingness for re-employment to the official concerned at least six months before their retirement, and they can be posted anywhere in the state.

The provision of service extension was introduced to acknowledge the contributions of awardee teachers and encourage their colleagues. However, teachers have mixed views about the decision. While some feel that a well-deserved incentive has been withdrawn, others say it’s a good decision.

“The problem with the incentive was that one needed political connections to get the award and then extension in service. It’s not that deserving teachers have not got awards and service extensions, but many undeserving teachers have also got the benefits,” said a school principal.

A senior school teacher said that the process to pick a teacher for the award was faulty. “One had to apply for the award. Why couldn’t the Education Department choose deserving candidates through a transparent process,” he added.

